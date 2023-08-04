HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — There has been a slight uptick in the number of COVID-19 cases in Maryland.

The Maryland Department of Health said there has been an increase of two cases per 100,000 in the state. Though that is double the rate of two weeks ago.

Medical experts say the fluctuations are normal.

“Each summer we’ve seen a bit of a surge,” Dr. Clay Marsh, Health Science dean at West Virginia University, said. “The initial summers during COVID were especially concerning because we didn’t have the immunity that we have today.”

Though the pandemic is officially over, Marsh continues to track COVID-19 cases.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control show the number of cases rose from 4.1% in mid-June to 8.9% in mid-July nationwide.

Health Department officials said that people should continue to be conducting at-home testing for COVID-19.

“If you are concerned at all that you have symptoms that feel like allergies or a cold, but you want to be sure that you don’t have COVID, we have at-home test kits and we’re giving them away for free,” Joelle Butler with the Washington County Health Department, said.

Marsh said the number of cases always rises when people gather in crowds, like they do in summer. Though he said there is no reason to be alarmed.

“Over 95% of our population has some sort of immunity,” he said.

Marsh strongly urges those with compromised immune systems or are in a high risk category, be sure to take precautions and seek out a medical professional, vaccinate and wear a mask.

Maryland state health officials say they will continue to monitor the data on the number of COVID-19 cases.