FUNKSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office was investigating a homicide that took place early Tuesday morning.

When deputies arrived at the Jokers Bar & Grill on Baltimore Street in Funkstown, they found a man who had been shot

The victim was taken to Meritus Medical Center, where he later died. The shooting happened shortly before 1 a.m.

“I heard five or six gunshots. The next thing you know, all the police and ambulances were there,” Mike Wiles said.

Wiles lives just a few doors from Jokers.

“I’ve been coming to Jokers for quite a while, and it is a nice place. During the day, it is just the retired people, and they’re all good people. It is unusual.”