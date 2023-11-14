WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Opening arguments started Tuesday morning for a sexual abuse trial involving former Maryland State Trooper, Brian Murphy.

During the State’s Attorney’s opening argument, they noted to the jury that this will be an emotional trial involving a young girl who was allegedly abused from 2004 to 2007. The state made several notes that Murphy was a close family friend and used that fact to take advantage of the victim.

The defendant’s attorney gave advice to the jury to listen and pay attention to everything they see and hear during witness testimony.

During the victim’s testimony, she noted to the jury that she saw Murphy as a father figure in her life and someone whom she trusted. But, over time she noticed Murphy would take special interest in her and eventually start performing sexual acts on her.

She said this started when she was in elementary school and went on until she was in middle school.

She said that when Murphy was sexually abusing her, he would say things like “It’s ok, I’m a cop,” which led her to believe it was ok – she didn’t come forward about the abuse until 2007.

Other witnesses included two Maryland state police employees who were involved in the sexual abuse investigation of Murphy in 2007. Those witnesses explained finding photos of the victim on Murphy’s computer and digital camera.

More witness testimony will continue on Wednesday morning.