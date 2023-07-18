HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — For the Hagerstown Regional Airport, no one gets left behind, including two teddy bears found at the airport.

It was a regular day until one of the janitors noticed two “passengers” had been left behind.

Operations and Security Manager, Eugene Bolanowski said the janitorial service was cleaning up after a flight around 9 p.m. when the two stuffed animals were found sitting in the terminal lobby.

“We determined they were probably left behind by somebody,” he said. “So, they came over to our lost and found here at the airport office and from there, we’ve been trying to get them reunited with their family.”

Though, after looking at video from security cameras, they were unable to find a lead so the airport officials turned to social media.

“We started trying to do just a generic ‘Have You Seen My Human’ Facebook posts which generated over 1,000 views and shares,” Bolanowski said. “From there, they’ve kind of taken on a life of their own, went around touring the airport and seeing what we can do with them.”

Airport Director, Neil Doran says every staff member is trying to reunite the owner with their stuffed bears and hopefully show how much each passenger means to them.

Doran said the airport values passengers of all ages.

“Here at Hagerstown, we’d like to make people’s day, so we hope to find the owners of these bears and make that reunion possible,” he said. “We want them to be welcome here and to know if they lose something we’re going to try to get it back to them.”

Airport officials also say that if they are unable to find their owners the stuffed animals will be donated to a children’s shelter.