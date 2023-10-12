HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — As is the case in communities throughout the region, getting a handle on the opioid crisis remains a challenge.

In Washington County, the “Overdose Action” Town Hall brought health professionals, social service specialists, law enforcement and community leaders together to explore solutions.

The town hall was sponsored by the University System of Maryland-Hagerstown.

Former Hagerstown Mayor Emily Keller, now Gov. Wes Moore’s Special Secretary for Opioid Response, has heard from those on the front lines across Maryland.

“There are people who want treatment and want to get to their medical providers and they need to go right then, when they are in crisis,” Keller said. “We’ve been hearing that transportation is a barrier so we’re trying to address that.”

The country is lacking services for adolescents, according to Vicky Sterling, director of Behavioral Health Services for Washington County.

“But we are strengthening our crisis response. Meritus Hospital has just opened their crisis center here,” she said.

One concern raised at the town hall was accessibility and affordability for treatment in many rural communities.