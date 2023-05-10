WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — As we continue to see dry weather conditions throughout the region, many things could be affected including fruit orchards.

Brian Forsythe is president of the Washington County Farmers Bureau and according to him it’s still early, but the amount of rain received this time of year affects the fruit crops in specific ways.

“It’s just science, mainly is what are the effects so you’re going to have smaller fruit, peaches, apples, things of that nature,” Forsythe explained.

According to Forsythe, dryer years tend to produce apples and peaches that are slightly sweeter. But it also causes a smaller crop overall. I asked Forsythe if he had any predictions on the price of fruit this year.

“Well fruit will be smaller so we won’t get near the money for it we would,” Forsythe said. “The picker will complain because it’s going to take longer to fill bins so it’s just an all-around headache.”

If the dry weather conditions continue throughout the rest of the growing season orchardists will have no choice but to increase prices but at this point, it’s too early to tell. Many people I talked with said they aren’t worried about higher prices just yet.

“Just to cover our input costs and if fruits are small on top of that and scarce it’s going to go up even more,” Forsythe said.

But many orchardists like Forsythe have backup plans in case the weather is not in their favor.

“But I do have plans to get a tank to collect water off the machine shed roofs and then I’ll use that to irrigate peaches which will help,” Forsythe said.

Brian Forsythe believes there’s still time for mother nature to change her mind before the first fruit harvest in mid-July.