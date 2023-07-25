WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Congressman David Trone announced $1,093,300 in Emergency Rural Health Care Grants to expand healthcare and food access to rural Marylanders in Washington County.

The grants are funded through the American Rescue Plan and will provide Brook Lane Health Services, Hancock Rescue Squad and Interfaith Service Coalition with resources to improve local healthcare services.

Recipients of the grants include:

$661,500 for Brook Lane Health Services Inc. to purchase an electronic health record software system and integrate the clinician and patient experience into one efficient database, portal and platform.

$233,800 for the Hancock Rescue Squad Inc. to invest in a new ambulance. It will include a UV light system for disinfection; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC); air disinfection, and power-loading system for patients.

$198,000 to support the Interfaith Service Coalition (ISC) of Hancock’s food distribution program by purchasing bulk food, distribution supplies and equipment and allowing the ISC to bring on essential staff to help run the program. ISC is the only agency in Western Washington County offering this service – the next closest facility is 30 miles away.

The funding was approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.