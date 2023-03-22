HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC NEWS NOW) — Coming out of COVID-19, the job market is facing some new challenges in healthcare.

Many medical facilities like the Western Maryland Hospital Center are actively recruiting, mostly for nursing specialists. But the fallout from the pandemic along with internal workforce issues are proving to be hiring hurdles.

David Olson runs a busy family practice in Hagerstown and from his perspective, “COVID-19 was really a one-two punch for the health care industry. A lot of people got burned out.”

Indeed, it is the medical support fields that are tough for recruiters.

“It’s not just the provider,” said Olson. “In some ways, I could recruit a dentist quicker than an assistant to help them.”

Those thinking about entering the health care field as a medical assistant are actually finding comparable pay scales for warehouse jobs, without the required specialized training.

Dr. Shafaat Khan is a Hagerstown pediatrician and would like to see the State of Maryland provide incentives for medical assistants.

“We should open the faculty of technologies to meet the demands,” said Khan.

As for the demands in western Maryland for medical technologists to help physicians and dentists, whether in private practice or in a hospital?

“The greatest need for here in western Maryland, Washington County,” said Olson, “is, without a doubt, behavioral health.”

Forecasters say 2 million jobs will be added to the ranks of healthcare workers by the end of the decade. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the overall annual median wage for those in the health professions is $30,000 higher than for all other occupations combined.









