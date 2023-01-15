HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Crews from the Hagerstown Fire Department and other emergency groups were on the scene of a building collapse Saturday night.

The fire department said on its Facebook page that it happened at a residential building in the 500 block of Washington Ave. at Washington Square shortly before 6 p.m.

The department got in touch with representatives of the property who said the building was vacant. Emergency workers searched the rubble left by the collapse and the building to make sure that no one was inside at the time it came down. It was, in fact, empty, and no one was hurt.

The Hagerstown Fire Department said it was making sure that the utilities were secure and that it was working with the codes department to determine what the next steps would be at the site.