WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — With more electric cars on the road, Maryland faces the loss of revenue from gas taxes.

State officials are concerned highway projects will stall with a $12.4 billion shortfall projected. In Washington County, that funding gap will take some creative thinking to fill.

Jim Kercheval with the Metropolitan Planning Organization, said that the gas tax is going to be a “fraction of what it used to be.”

“That forces Maryland to figure out how we are going to pay for our roads and infrastructure. What is the best policy to replace the gas tax with some other form of funding?” he said.

The state plans to phase out gas-powered vehicles by 2035 which will leave a void in revenue from the gas tax.