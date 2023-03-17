HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — For motorists in downtown Hagerstown, finding a place to park can be a challenge at times. A plan is now underway to address the problem.

Anyone working or doing business downtown can relate to the struggles of finding a parking place.

Jacy Bayer and her mother own a novelty shop on S. Potomac Street. They said their customers often remark on the lack of convenient parking.

“There’s that little space beside the courthouse but that’s always full,” said Jacy. “And it’s hard to park behind the library because that’s usually full as well.”

The Bayers said whenever there’s a major event in downtown the problem becomes even more pronounced.

“We’ve had to park way down the road or just drive around to find a parking space,” said Cathy Bayer, Jacy’s mother. “The closer the parking deck the better. It will help everyone around here, really.”

The deck should be finished about a year from now, a complement to the new downtown baseball stadium. Councilmember Kristin Aleshire said the proposal accepted by the city will offer 397 spaces but is a cost-effective plan that will pay for itself.

“The expectation is that when we borrow the money to build the deck, the costs for the fees will pay for the deck over time,” Aleshire said. “It won’t come out of the pockets of taxpayers.”

The price tag for the new deck is $10.8 million.