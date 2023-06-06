HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Washington County residents are weighing in on a plan to consolidate two elementary schools in the Williamsport community.

Some parents wonder if that is the best approach.

Public school enrollment in the county has taken a slight dip since the pandemic, which adds to the rationale for merging Hickory Elementary School with Fountain Rock Elementary.

Under the plan, students, faculty and administrators would be housed in a new building near the offices of the county school administration complex on Downsville Pike.

“You have noise infiltrating from one classroom to another classroom which makes for a difficult learning environment,” said Jeffery Proulx, chief operating officer for Washington County Schools, of Hickory and Fountain Rock.

Proulx said that safety is also a concern.

“You can’t lock yourself behind a door as you could in one of our more modern schools that has fully lockable classrooms,” Proulx explained.

Parent Ethan Loewen, however, said that each school has a distinctive community.

“We’ve got two different schools that are small, community-oriented schools; which is an inherent benefit to be able to have those community playgrounds, and also those two spaces for local sports teams to be able to do things on the weekend,” Loewen explained. “Using the existing structures and just expand them is the way to go. How is that not going to be a fraction of the cost of this new consolidated school?”

The school board will decide on consolidation later this month. If the plan is approved, bids could be considered in the summer of 2025 and construction could begin that fall.