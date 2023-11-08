HANCOCK, Md. (DC New Now) — Some Washington County voters here are concerned about the possibility of being disenfranchised from the ballot box next year.

The state Board of Elections has designated sites for convenient early voting centers. A center in Hagerstown will serve those in the middle region of the county and one in Boonsboro will accommodate the eastern end. But in Hancock, in the western region, no such site has been designated.

There is talk here in the town of a lawsuit to force the board of elections’ hand. “Everyone has agreed this is a question of fairness,” said Hancock Town Manager Michael Faith. “we want to provide our citizens with a convenient location to cast their ballot early.”

There is some speculation here the lack of an early voting center could come down to pure politics since election returns in the western end of county trend Republican while returns in the central and eastern precincts tilt Democratic.