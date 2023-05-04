HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — The Pediatric Movement Center has been a staple resource in the Hagerstown community for children with special needs and now they are expanding their resources.

“It’s a place where you can meet all your needs and where parents can support each other, Owner, Christina Snyder said. “We’re really excited to be able to offer a new aquatic therapy for physical and occupational therapy because the water motivates children, and we see a lot of progress in the water.”

This is Hagerstown’s first and only aquatic facility for special needs children. Along with it, new therapies are being tried that may be more successful for children with certain needs.

“The water can help to meet their sensory needs, there’s a lot of benefit to being able to use the water, just as kind of a full sensory experience for them and our occupational therapists are amazing at utilizing the water to also work on fine motor skills and work on core strength and things like that,” Snyder said.

Janie Lawrence has been bringing her child to PMC for a year and using the aquatic therapy for about three months. She said she had seen monumental changes in his behavior.

“He looks at me when I’m talking to him so that has helped to know when his name is being called and it’s been a lot of change from now,” Lawrence said.

“When we opened, we wanted to elevate therapeutic services and to provide cutting-edge services, and offering aquatic therapy is just another way to offer those cutting-edge therapeutic services,” Snyder explained.