HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Residents in Hagerstown, Maryland have been dealing with a dangerous problem — ATV or dirt bike riders weave in and out of traffic and speed up the sidewalks. Now, local police are taking an aggressive approach to ending the situation.

“We’ve seized the total week time frame of six, four were actually reported stolen,” Sergeant Andrew Lewis with the Hagerstown Police Department said.

Dealing with dirt bikes and ATVs in the city’s downtown area has been an ongoing issue for several years. Police are now using some new technology to combat the problem.

“We were kind of at a disadvantage with dirt bikes because we weren’t going to chase with a cruiser it wasn’t worth risking civilians’ lives or someone getting injured for traffic charges essentially, so we the department purchased several drones,” Lewis said.

With the use of drones’ police are now able to track down dirt bikes from where they were initially reported. But some residents say they’re concerned this will not fully solve the issue.

“It’s dangerous, but I feel like the city needs to have a place for them,” Hagerstown resident, Rachel Melton said. “There’ll be a whole lot safer, they won’t hold up traffic, so they will have somewhere to go something to do.”

Rachel Melton thinks confiscating the bikes is too harsh of a punishment.

“Give him a traffic ticket, we just can’t confiscate nobody’s property,” Melton said. “They paid for it. It’s legally theirs.”

The four ATVs that were stolen will be returned to the rightful owners.