Editor’s Note: The video shared by the Hagerstown Police Department may be disturbing to some people. It shows a man in crisis and an officer forcefully preventing him from hurting himself, and the officer is successful in doing so. Although the man’s identity is concealed, it may be unsettling for some audiences. We advise discretion in viewing.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — The Hagerstown Police Department (HPD) credited one of its officers with preventing a man experiencing a mental health crisis from hurting himself Monday.

Police said emergency dispatchers received a call from the man around 10:15 a.m. He was in the 1900 block of Dual Highway where he said he was going to jump into traffic. Someone flagged down the first officer who arrived in the area and told him that the man was on the shoulder of Interstate 70 underneath the Route 40 overpass.

When the officer found the man, the man had walked onto I-70 in front of oncoming traffic.

Body camera footage released by the Hagerstown Police Department shows the officer approaching the man and pushing him repeatedly with the goal of getting him out of the lanes of traffic. During their encounter, the man continued to try to get back onto the highway. The officer eventually was able to handcuff him and remove the man from the situation. The police department said it connected him to appropriate mental health services.

HPD said the Hagerstown Fire Department helped by blocking the entrance ramp to the interstate to cut down on traffic. A tractor trailer driver stopped his truck in the lane closest to the officer to help slow the traffic, too.

Anyone who experiences a mental health crisis in the United States can call or text 988 to reach professional crisis intervention workers 24 hours a day.