HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — For the first time since the pandemic, the popular music event Porchfest is making a triumphant return to the South Prospect Street area — with a special cause this time.

“Basically, we have local musicians who volunteer to come play on the porches of our historic houses on the street,” organizer Deb Kepler said.

This year, the event — which originated in New York — is returning with a new community initiative.

The Music Instrument Connection program is partnering with Porchfest to gather donated instruments for students who can’t afford one.

“The MIC organization is in honor of my late husband, Larry Bush, who was very instrumental in the community music-wise,” organizer Brenda Bush explained. “In his honor, he always wanted to collect musical instruments for kids who maybe don’t have that opportunity to try them out and so he always wanted to collect them, refurbish them, and get them out into the community.”

Donated instruments will be distributed to students through the county school system. As for the porch concerts, musicians will perform at various historical homes as a way to celebrate the rich history of the house and neighborhood.

“I hope that anybody who comes just has a really relaxing day and is exposed to all kinds of music and they can do it at their leisure,” Kepler said.

Porchfest will be held on Sept. 23 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.