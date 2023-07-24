HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — This time next week, any packages you are expecting may be delayed.

Workers at UPS are at a stalemate in labor talks, and a strike is on the horizon. It could have a dramatic impact on your shipping and deliveries and a disruption of the nation’s supply chain.

Wages, the current two-tier pay system and air conditioning in trucks are at the forefront of the company’s issues.

Small business owners in Hagerstown said that they are concerned.

“We’re in a situation where we need the equipment the next day,” said Larry Wegner, owner of Family Care Medical Equipment. “This is going to be very impactful. We use a couple different carriers, but UPS is here quite a bit.”

“I do real estate settlements, and so I have to send them to different locations for post-closing — and I have an attorney we work with in Scranton, Pennsylvania, and we only use UPS,” said lawyer Tiffany Reiff.

Some businesses, though, do not have as many concerns.

Office Administrator Kim Jones said she is grateful there are other shipping and delivery alternatives.

“Most of my orders come on Amazon Prime trucks, or we use the U.S. Postal Service, so I don’t think it would affect how I do business and this point,” said Jones.

Wegner said he is looking at other carriers as a contingency just in case.

“Any disruption is really going to put a backlog on our customer satisfaction and customer equipment,” said Wegner.

Talks with the Teamsters are being watched closely as workers at Amazon, with a major presence in the Hagerstown region, are pondering a labor action at its warehouse here and beyond.

The deadline for reaching a settlement at UPS is next Monday, July 31.