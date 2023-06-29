WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Wednesday, June 28 marks the fifth anniversary of the fatal shooting of five people in the Annapolis Capital Gazette newsroom.

A ceremony was held to honor the journalists and other reporters who died while on the job.

It took place at the National War Correspondents Memorial at Gathland State Park.

Dan Shelley, president of the Radio, TV and Digital News Association, said eight journalists have been killed over the past ten years. He also said that a free press is essential to the survival of democracy.

“Journalists expose things in thjeir communities better because they live in those communities,” Shelley said.

He is lobbying on Capitol Hill for passage of the Journalist Protection Act, making it a federal offense to attack a journalist while they are working.