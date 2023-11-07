HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — With just weeks away from servings of Thanksgiving turkey, some of the birds are already being prepared by prison inmates learning the meat cutting trade.

Ernesto Herrera is a meat cutter apprentice who said the experience has helped him a lot to become a better person.

“It’s built my work ethic up,” he said.

Herrera has more than a year left on his sentence but he is preparing for a productive career.

“This is a pretty good opportunity here,” Herrera said. “Hopefully that will help me out to re-enter society when I get out of here.”

It is part of a vocational training program run by Maryland’s Correctional Enterprises.

“Once they get out of the apprenticeship program, they can actually be released from here and they actually go to work on the street as a meat cutter,” Ron Brown with Maryland Correctional Enterprises, said.

The prepared turkeys are being delivered to a Maryland nonprofit to share with families in underserved neighborhoods for Thanksgiving celebrations.

“I know these guys,” Brown said. “They take pride in everything they do so it’s something where they give back.”

The men put in 4,000 hours of training each. More than 122 men have finished the program and can earn up to $30 an hour on the job.

“It’s a good thing to be able to do this and give back,” An inmate, Luis Rodriguez, said. “It’s pretty awesome being able to do something positive, being able to give back to my family and being able to show them right from wrong.”