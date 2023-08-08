WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A program at the Maryland Correctional Training Center is giving some inmates the opportunity to gain new skills while also giving back to the community.

“From the outsider looking in, the only time you really hear anything when it comes to prison is the negative stories, so this is kind of like a positive spin,” Case Manager Shannon Hewett said.

Inmates who are just a few months away from being released work in the prison’s “pre-release garden” as a regular job, and in return, they get time off their sentence.

“They do earn days, which means they get out of prison sooner, and it actually puts them around other like-minded individuals that are wanting to go home,” Hewett explained. “Maybe not necessarily a job skill out here, but it instills in them a good work ethic.”

“For the length of time that I have to be incarcerated, I will say that this program has been very beneficial to my mental state, and I appreciate that,” inmate Gary Reed said.

Inmate John Connor said that to him, the biggest reward is being able to donate what they harvest to various local charities.

“Me, personally, I’ve been through this where you don’t have enough food, and you wish there was programs like this around, and the fact that they’re doing this now is a great thing. … It’s nice that families that can’t get the nutrition are finally going to be able to get it,” Connor said.

The harvest includes beans, tomatoes, zucchini, potatoes and pumpkins. Officials said that they expect to harvest about a ton of crops or more in the next month to donate to charities.