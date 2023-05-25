HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — A year-long investigation into the delivery of drugs to a Maryland prison has resulted in charges against 15 people, including a corrections department worker at the Roxbury Correctional Institution here.

Investigators say contraband was delivered by drone, resulting in a joint investigation with coordination from federal, state, and Washington County law enforcement. A trafficking ring to deliver drugs and other contraband was uncovered.

“We were able to detect some illegal activities that were going on within some of our prisons,” said Carolyn J. Scruggs, Secretary of the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Corrections. “Our diligent staff recognized what was going on and was able to get enough information to our intel and investigative teams.”

Scruggs said the illegal activities also centered around the prison in Jessup.

“Temille Ashby, a dietary correctional officer for the past 10 years at Roxbury, is among those charged.

“Law enforcement intercepted Ashby when he reported working and confiscated approximately 150 strips of Suboxone which she had hidden in her body cavity,” said Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown.

That Suboxone sold for $100 a strip inside the prison. The indictment says Ashby collected more than $16,000 in cash from the deal on an app.

“A lot of investigative methods were used,” said Jarod Forget, special agent in charge at the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Washington. “At the DEA we provide our resources, financial resources, our agents, our expertise.”

The investigators also busted conspirators who were paid to fly drones over the Roxbury grounds to drop drugs and other contraband such as cell phones.

Nine inmates and six facilitators are named in the charging documents. Trial dates for the accused are expected soon.