HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — With the announcement that Hagerstown Mayor Emily Keller is stepping down to join the administration of Maryland Governor Wes Moore, the city council now has the responsibility to choose her replacement.

Keller will be the state’s new Secretary for Opioid Response.

The council will meet next week to decide if one of their own will be promoted to mayor, or if the process will be open to any qualified city resident for consideration.

One member of the council says the first steps will be taken next week.

“I think it will come down to whether there is interest from the body to go outside from those who sit on council now or whether we stay in house. I don’t think we’re at that stage yet,” said Councilman Kristen B. Aleshire, who has been on the council for 19 years.

The council is comprised of five members.