HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland public schools are adjusting to lower enrollments, creating a new dynamic in the classroom.

For Emmanuel Enow at Washington County Technical High School, navigating the time outside of the classroom was not too challenging.

“I had the devices necessary to keep up with the class, at least,” said Enow. “So I didn’t have too much trouble readjusting back.”

Not everyone shared that experience, though. The post-pandemic enrollment in Maryland public schools is down more than 19,000.

Neil Becker, president of the Washington County Teachers Association said the landscape in classrooms has shifted.

“The pandemic did give some families the opportunity to explore a variety of options,” Becker said. “We saw both in-school systems and private entities make a lot of investment in private learning platforms.”

Courtney Cook’s son had a lot of downtime during COVID. It was a challenge, but he has returned to class, and — according to his mom, “he’s actually above average right now. We’ve seen a lot of change in that.”

Enow’s classmate, Julius Takng, is back in the classroom. He said, “I guess I struggled a bit. I didn’t have as much one-on-one time with the teachers of Zoom and everything, but for the most part I didn’t get affected too much.”

Says Becker, the pandemic taught educators that in-class instruction is not the only way to learn. An innovation that emerged from the experience, he says, is the ABLE program — the Academy of Blended Learning. It gives students the opportunity to remain virtual if they choose.

And while enrollment is down statewide, Becker says “some attendance zones in Washington County are overcapacity.”

The enrollment drop-off in Anne Arundel County was only 500 students, but the number of home-schooled students doubled there.

A just-released report by the D.C. Policy Center says that while enrollment has rebounded post-pandemic, there has been an uptick in students dealing with mental health issues.











