HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Blood supplies are running short and the American Red Cross hopes the public will step up and donate.

The organization has declared an emergency as donations of blood are at their lowest level in 20 years. Between Christmas and New Year’s there was a 7,000 unit shortage.

Locally, the Red Cross for the Shenandoah Valley says the situation could become more desperate as the flu and COVID-19 infections rise during winter months.

“We have a limited supply nationally so we really work closely with our hospitals to ensure that anybody who really needs blood get blood,” says Stacy McFarland with the Shenandoah Valley chapter.

The Red Cross has teamed up with the National Football League to reward donors with a chance to win a Super Bowl trip this year in Las Vegas.