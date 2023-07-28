HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland’s chief public defender says she is working to quickly expunge marijuana offenses from the records of those convicted of possession and distribution.

With cannabis being legalized, Natasha Dartigue told legislators, members of Hagerstown City Council and community leaders that records can be expunged in as little as three years.

A conviction can remain on one’s record for as long as 10 years.

“The wait time will drop from 10 to seven years and that is significant,” Dartigue said. “Because expungement will allow you to clean your record. We know that criminal records can handicap people, keep them from obtaining better employment, keep them from improving their housing situation.”

Gatekeepers, a nonprofit that helps recently released inmates find work, acquire job skills and housing assistance, hosted the forum, welcoming Dartigue.

Dartigue said she is scrutinizing police actions concentrating on communities of color, citing data which shows apprehensions against people of color are disproportionately high.