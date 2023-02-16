HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Demands on mental health resources continue to rise with a significant jump in anxiety, depression and related disorders.

Each year, more than 6 million emergency room visits are related to mental health disorders.

Federal funds provide for counselors at nonprofits like Sheppard-Pratt in Hagerstown. Congressman David Trone (D – Md.) presented a $1 million check on Thursday to providers there helping treat substance use disorder.

“Mental… illness in America is at an all-time high,” said Trone. “I mean, one in five Americans have experienced some sort of mental illness, depression, anxiety.”

“We seen an increase in both addiction needs — overdoses — and… folks in mental health crises,” said Jeff Richardson at Sheppard-Pratt.

The Sheppard-Pratt facility here treats more than 130 patients a month but the additional funding from Congressman Trone will expand services to 600 patients.