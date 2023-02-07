HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC NEWS NOW) — About one hundred guests, most of them tenants have a new place to stay tonight after the fire department evacuated the APM Inn and Suites after it was deemed unsafe.

Officials discovered the building’s alarms and sprinkler system weren’t working. Two businesses in the establishment, a hair salon and coffee shop, were also forced to close.

“We’re not in the business of putting people out on the street. We brought in a number of agencies to coordinate finding places for those displaced to be,” said Wes Decker with the City of Hagerstown.

City officials and area social service workers are helping those affected.