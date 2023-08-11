WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — It was just a normal day for fishing at Beaver Creek when some residents saw hundreds of dead fish floating in the creek.

Doug Hutzell has lived in the Beaver Creek area since he was 13-years-old and he said he was shocked to see the storm affected the creek.

“We’ve worked on the stream for the last 30 years to bring it to like a prize trout stream in Maryland, which has wild reproducing brown trout and after seeing the dead fish, finding out that this happened on the stream, it’s devastating,” Hutzell said.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources found about 400 dead brown trout in the stream and along the banks. The department is currently running tests to determine the cause of death. Some results are already pointing to silt runoff from Monday’s storm as the cause.

“We think it’s probably related to a water quality issue or chemistry issue associated with a runoff that storm [brought] and it’s possible that maybe some contaminants or toxins,” Director of Freshwater Fisheries Hatcheries division, Tony Prochaska, said.

Justin Pittman owns the Precision Fly and Tackle shop and said that the creek is a popular fishing spot for people looking to fish a mix of stocked and wild trout. He believes once the cause is confirmed the fish will be replenished.

“I do think that the state agencies that are involved right now will do everything they can to identify what led to this contamination and narrow down to what was affected and what wasn’t,” Pittman said.

Environment officials said that although they are pretty sure the storm earlier this week caused the death of the fish, the investigation is still ongoing.