CASCADE, Md. (DC News Now) — Cascade, Maryland is known for being a small town and having a close community. But residents are speaking out against the possible development of a Dollar General.

“I got angry because this county has zoning codes — comprehensive zoning codes,” Resident, Allison Severance said. “We also have a mission statement, which was established and written to protect and preserve what we have here.”

Allison Severance lives next to where the store will be built. She said she is worried about traffic and her property value decreasing.

“My home, my property values and just the right that I have to enjoy my property will be gone forever,” Severance said.

According to the Institute for Local Resilience, Dollar Store chain stores can bring positives to consumers but can negatively impact small businesses — like Sander’s Market in Cascade.

“I am worried that it won’t be able to thrive,” the manager of Sander’s Market said. “One that was built in Blue Ridge did hurt us some. With the economy the way it’s going, every little bit is actually our hurt.”

Dollar General sent DC News Now a statement that said, in part:

“We believe the addition of each new store provides positive economic benefits including additional access to affordable products for customers; the creation of new jobs and career development opportunities for employees; tax revenue generation; and the ability for local nonprofits, schools, and libraries to apply for dollar general literacy foundation grants.”

Dollar General also stated that they will not reach a final decision on the store until this fall. A date for the county zoning board is still currently pending.