HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Authorities said they still were in search of Pedro Argote for his involvement in the death of Washington County Circuit Court Judge Andrew Wilkinson on Oct. 18.

Wilkinson was shot in the driveway of his home in Hagerstown at about 8 p.m. He died at the hospital.

Wilkinson gave custody of Argote’s children to his wife earlier in the day Wednesday and ordered that Argote was not allowed to have contact with the kids or his wife.

According to court records in the District Court of Maryland for Washington County, in 2018 divorce proceedings, Argote was placed under a temporary restraining order requiring him to surrender his firearms. But 10 days later, when Argote’s wife and children moved out of the house, the restraining order was lifted.

These circumstances are drawing the attention of Del. Brooke Grossman (D-Hagerstown).

“Legislators need to see what we can do to tighten up the laws to insure that we are keeping our judges and legal community and families of these individuals safe,” Grossman said.

Funeral services for Judge Wilkinson are set for Friday, Oct. 27.