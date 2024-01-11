HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — In the last few weeks, a total of three chain restaurants have closed down back-to-back which has caught the eye of people in the Hagesrstown community.

The Golden Corral in Hagerstown was once a thriving place for families to grab a meal but now it is completely vacant and abandoned and it’s not the only one.

The KFC near downtown Hagerstown also closed.

The question remains: why are so many businesses in Hagerstown closing permanently?

“I generally made it to having to come at least two or three times a month, I think it’s a shame,” Hagerstown resident, Collis Walton, said.

According to the CEO of the Washington County Chamber of Commerce, the driving force for businesses to close up shop is expenses going up.

“They have to make a profit and with the increase over the years and their food costs, they have to pass on to their customer,” Paul Frey said. “Minimum wage continues to go up and I think that impacts No. 1, their expenses are what they can charge for food.”

One group that may be hit harder than others, is families with low incomes who rely on more affordable options when they choose to dine out.

“Either they have to get a ride, they might have to get Uber, they might have to get an order in and pay a little bit more for those services that provide that product or provide delivery of the products to them,” Frey explained.

According to Frey, there could be some upsides on the business end of things.

“Maybe someone wants to open a restaurant, they don’t have to do the whole development, Frey said. “They have a site they can move into and the existing independent restaurants and coffee houses that leave more business for them.”