CASCADE, Md. (DC News Now) — It was once an army base, and its role in defending America is brilliantly showcased.

Historian Landon Grove has spent years helping to create the Ritchie History Museum. It was here that World War II strategy was contemplated.

“There are a lot of stories in military history that are yet to be told,” said Grove. “We can look at a textbook or documentary but there is always something new to be uncovered.”

Curiosity about Ft. Ritchie drew a New Hampshire physician from the nearby Appalachian Trail.

“Some of the displaced European Jews who were running away, fleeing the Holocaust, came here to help overcome the Nazis,” said Dr. Michael Rosenfeld.

Some Jewish concentration camp refugees were “Ritchie Boys” sharing intelligence of their horror.

“How ironic that displaced Jews were in a position at Ft. Ritchie to be in charge of these German prisoners of war.”

But as Grove explains, World War II is just one facet of the museum. The entire U.S. military experience is showcased, including the Korean conflict and countering Communist and potential nuclear threats.

“When you start looking into what these soldiers did overseas and beyond it is something that we all take for granted,” said Grove. “But it is something that is really special.”

The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.