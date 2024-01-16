WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — It has been a cold start to the workweek and snow plow operators are working overtime.

Crews at the Washington County Highways Department have been out working and are preparing for what is to come.

The overnight snowfall in the Hagerstown area had crews out on the roads early Tuesday morning.

Doug Levine has been conducting maintenance on his fleet of trucks at the county depot and checking in with his drivers.

Levine wants drivers to be especially cautious in this weather.

“A lot of places might not look slippery,” Levine said. “But with the temperatures, and as wet as it is, there is quite a bit of black ice. So just slow down.”

For Kelley Keefer and his Creekstone plowing service, this has been a challenging snowfall as he fields calls from private property owners.

“This snowfall is hard to tend with,” Keefer said. “It just packs as much as anything and it is hard to get cleaned up. People just have to be patient.”

While the weather pattern may have started to settle down, Levine is looking ahead with predictions of more accumulating snowfall on its way.

“We’ll get this snowfall cleaned up and get the trucks fixed up and crews suited up and be ready to go back out on Friday,” he said.

With blustery winds forecasted for the start of the weekend and more snowfall, Levine and his crew will be stay busy in the days ahead.