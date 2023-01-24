HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — A storm system coming from the west is expected to hit some parts of the region on Wednesday morning.

The bigger threat of wintry weather starts along the I-81 corridor, where temperatures will be closer to freezing. There will be enough wintry mix of sleet and snow for a coating.

Road crews with the Washington County Division of Public Works have been preparing for the possible storm system heading our way.

“Guys will be coming in putting chains on the truck. They’ll check to be sure the spreaders and everything are ready to go and fueled up. We’re keeping an eye on the weather,” said Dough Levine with the Washington County Division of Public Works.

There could be lingering snow showers Thursday with temperatures ranging from the low 20s to the 40s.