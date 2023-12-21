WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) – Rumors circulating say that the state Capital’s possible budget cuts next year will delay in some long-anticipated major transportation projects.

Those cost-cutting concerns are extending to education programs now too.

Washington County Public Schools, for instance, have partnered with social service agencies to support families at home so students will be better prepared for the classroom.

Advocates of the Communities in Schools program hope it will be spared from the budget axe.

“Communities in Schools really provides the foundation for our students,” Neil Becker, vice president of the Washington County Teachers Association, said. “The program leads to their success with a strong education and that builds a vibrant economy.”

However some in the county feel that the school budget should be scrutinized if cuts are on the horizon.

“We’re spending on initiatives that are not proving to be effective,” Ethan Loewe said. “Why would we do that? How does it benefit the community?”

The General Assembly convenes next month in Annapolis to decide how to pare the budget.