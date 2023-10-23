WILLIAMSPORT, Md. (DC News Now) — Authorities were still working to find Pedro Argote, the man suspected of killing Washington County Circuit Court Judge Andrew Wilkinson, but they were processing something new Monday — the vehicle registered to Argote.

The 2009 Mercedes GL450 was spotted off Bottom Road in a heavily wooded area just south of Williamsport along the C&O Canal at the Potomac River on Saturday. It was not far from the former Byron Automotive Leather Tannery, which now sits empty at the intersection of Bottom Road and State Route 63 South.

On Thursday evening, Wilkinson was found shot in the driveway of his north Hagerstown home. Just hours earlier, he had ruled in a divorce hearing that Argote was not to have custody of — nor contact with — his children and wife. Wilkinson died at the hospital.

As to where the vehicle was discovered, local Williamsport resident Rodney Snyder said, “There’s a quarry there on Bottom Road a half-mile or so from where the car was found and it is a popular place for farming and deep hunting.”

Washington County Sheriff Brian Albert said over the weekend that deer hunters discovered Argote’s abandoned vehicle and alerted law enforcement.