HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — It was just weeks ago that Maryland Circuit Court Judge Andrew Wilkinson was gunned down outside his Hagerstown home by a father who petitioned for child custody in a divorce case.

The incident has raised concern for the safety of those connected to the judicial system, especially when a family law matter or domestic violence incident is at hand.

On Tuesday the chief justice of the Maryland Supreme Court, Matthew J. Fader, has scheduled a statewide virtual meeting for justices, judges, magistrates and court personnel about their safety.

Wilkinson is believed to have been killed by Pedro Argote hours after the judge ruled against him in an Oct. 19 child custody case.

Argote was found dead in a wooded area in Williamsport just over a week later. His cause of death is being determined by the state medical examiner in Baltimore.

Lisa Dougherty runs the Hagerstown nonprofit, CASA, or Citizens Assisting and Sheltering the Abused.

“Often cases will escalate to the point that individuals will use new tactics and new threats,” Dougherty says of highly emotional domestic disputes. “When the situation is tested, that’s when times can be very dangerous.”

Washington County Sheriff Brian Albert said he will follow any new security protocols emanating from the Tuesday virtual meeting hosted by Chief Justice Fader.

Last year Congress passed a law to remove federal judges personal information from the internet following the 2020 fatal shooting of a 20 year-old son of a federal judge in New Jersey who was the target of the attack.

The Maryland General Assembly is expected to act a similar state law early next year.