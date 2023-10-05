HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Nothing beats the feeling of a new furry friend finding their forever home.

This might be the case for many fur babies as Sheehy Hagerstown will host a pet adoption event.

While partnering with the Humane Society of Washington County, visitors can pick out the perfect pooch or feline for them and take them home the same day. The event is part of their Subaru Loves Pets national initiative to find as many homes for pets as possible.

“We’re very honored to be partnering with them in this mega adoption day and month-long Subaru Loves Pets initiative,” Development Director, Colleen Tidd said.

She said that she knows how much the community looks forward to this annual event.

“We’re always so touched to see people come out from all over the region and open their hearts and homes to these animals,” Tidd said.

The event will be held on Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.