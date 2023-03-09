HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Although life is slowly returning to normal after the pandemic, the job market has gone through some changes. Many are adjusting to this new reality.

Take Emily Swift, for example. She lost her job as a restaurant hostess a few months ago but has since started a new career in health care administration.

“I like my job,” Swift said. “My previous job closed down after covid and I was able to get into a field that I enjoy more. But my partner is struggling to find something, something that pays a livable wage.”

It is a situation many who work in food services are experiencing and being a new mom brings an extra challenge to that work-life balance.

As for people Emily knows, she said that “a lot of them are just in between jobs, doing things like Door Dash to get by. A lot of people have multiple jobs. It just seems really hard for most people.”

Shawn Lewis of Hagerstown is in IT. He said he sees a totally different dynamic.

“You go to McDonald’s, you know,” Lewis said. “You have the kiosk that you order on, somebody’s got to service these — and the self-checkout at the grocery store, somebody’s got to service those.”

Lewis said the job market is shifting.

“All that automation and tech, somebody’s got to service that,” Lewis said. “Somebody’s got to fix it when it breaks, so that will mean more people in tech.”

However the job market shifts, for workers like Emily Swift the bottom line is, “you know, hopefully, wages can keep up with inflation and the way the cost of living keeps going up.”

IT professionals like Lewis say as we move to automation, low-paid service workers will be replaced by higher-paid technicians.