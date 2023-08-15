WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland tax-free week is officially here and, although it is important for families to take advantage of the week right before school starts, small businesses are also using the week to their advantage.

“This is the best week of the year, whether you need a wardrobe refresh or you’re buying your kids uniforms or clothes,” Maryland Comptroller, Brooke Leirman said.

With kids getting ready to go back to school soon, parents around Maryland are taking advantage of this week’s tax-free sales, saving on items like school supplies to school clothes or uniforms.

“Every item that’s $100 or less is tax-free and the first $40 of backpacks is tax-free as well,” Comptroller Leirman said.

Some shoppers say they look forward to the week every year and were more than excited this year to save some money as some are still feeling the effects of inflation.

“You benefit because you’re saving money, especially when kids are going back to school,” Liz Colon said. “So that tax-free week really saves up on big purchases like computers, and tablets for the kids, it’s just good to save money.”

Small businesses also get a huge benefit from the week, especially shop owner Lauren Gardenbelle who just opened her small business in May. She said savings week like this help increase business.

“We’re able to connect with families who are local who may not regularly shop but they’re looking to get back to school clothes or just clothes for the school year at a tax-free cost,” Gardenbelle said.

The tax-free week continues until midnight on Aug. 19.