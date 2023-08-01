HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — The owner of a corner grocery store is in federal court today challenging a U.S. Department of Agriculture rule that he bans him from accepting food stamps due to his criminal record.

Altimont Mark Wilks served 19 years for interstate drug trafficking and firearms violations. Upon his release, he was determined to rebuild his life. In 2018, he opened a corner market, Carmen’s, named after his mother.

Carmen’s serves many low-income families which depend on SNAP benefits. Though with Wilks’ history of incarceration, government regulations prevent him from accepting the payments through the USDA program.

“We’re trying to change the rule,” Wilks said. “Those who served time and want to be authorized dealers.”

Bill Gaertner runs Gatekeepers, a nonprofit that helps released inmates get back on their feet after release from prison.

“We have two victims here,” Gaertner said. “The entire neighborhood is a victim and, of course, Wilks is a victim.”

Clarence Berry, Wilks’ neighbor, said allowing Carmen’s to accept food stamps “will help him tremendously.”

“[It would be] stopping people from having to go further down the road to other stores.”

Jac Yancy is a neighbor of Wilks as well and said that he is a “generous soul.”

“A lot of times students might not have money for something and he’s always willing to help,” Yancy said.

Wilks said he is waiting for the court ruling and is prepared to appeal any decision which upholds the USDA restriction on accepting SNAP benefits.