WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The man charged in the mass shooting in Smithsburg in 2022 that left three people dead and two others hurt entered pleas in court on Tuesday, but a deal will keep him out of prison.

Instead, Joe Louis Esquivel will go to a hospital after he was found not criminally responsible for the shooting at Columbia Machine on June 9, 2022.

“We didn’t anticipate this being the outcome in this case,” State’s Attorney of Washington County Gina Cirincion said.

Initially, Esquivel was found competent to stand trial; but since the shooting, two doctors with the Maryland Department of Public Health diagnosed him with schizophrenia.

Based on this diagnosis, officials ruled that Esquivel did not understand his actions during the shooting. This is what deemed him eligible for the not criminally responsible plea.

Families of those killed in the shooting did not talk on Tuesday, but they did talk to DC News Now in April after they found out about the plea.

“We thought that he would serve time, not that he would be given this plea,” said Taylor Toms, Joshua Wallace’s girlfriend.

“We never anticipated in a million years that anyone would give him the chance to be out around people again,” said Angie Frye, Mark Frye’s wife.

Wallace and Mark Frye were among the three killed in the Columbia Machine shooting on June 9, 2022.

“It was very difficult for us to tell the family that this would be the outcome. They were devastated. They are devastated,” Cirincion said.

“If he’s competent enough to be out in the real world and get that second chance, then he’s competent enough to face the consequences of his actions,” said Toms.

The family members said they will be at any hearing in the future that could give him that chance.