WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Joe Louis Esquivel, the man charged in the mass shooting that killed three people and seriously hurt two others in Smithsburg in 2022, is scheduled to go before a judge on May 2.

Victims’ families said it could be for a final time as Esquivel is expected to enter an insanity plea as part of a deal that will keep him out of prison.

The families told DC News Now they found out about the plea during a meeting with Washington County State’s Attorney Gina Cirincion on April 5. They said the notice blindsided everyone.

Angie Frey, wife of Mark Frey, who was killed in the mass shooting, said, “A lot of emotion in this last meeting; there was a great deal of anguish.”

Taylor Toms, girlfriend of Joshua Wallace, who also was killed in the shooting, added, “It shook everybody. It just doesn’t make any sense how something this big is kind of swept under the rug.”

“I didn’t speak out (to the media) before now, because I trusted that our justice system would appropriately handle the situation,” Frey said.

After the April meeting with the state’s attorney, Frey said her faith in that system was shot.

The April meeting is the second meeting the victims and their families had with prosecutors regarding the case. The first was in November 2022.

Frey explained, “The families and I have been advised from the onset that (Esquivel) would never see the light of day. We were told that even if there was any findings of mental illness, that there was enough evidence to rebuke any suspicion of insanity.”

“It just boggles my mind that with all the evidence and everything he did that day, he’s not going to be found criminally responsible for it,” Toms said.

According to the victims families, the plea deal on the table will put Esquivel in Clifton T. Perkins Hospital where he will be rehabilitated until mental health professionals deem him well. Once he is cleared, he will be allowed back into society.

“We never anticipated in a million years that anyone would give him the chance to be out around people again,” Frey said.

Toms added, “No matter how much I want it to, it’s not going to bring Josh back, but I wanted justice for that. That’s the one thing I’ve always believed in: that when you do something wrong, there is consequences to your actions.”

Both Toms and Frey said they want Esquivel to get the mental health assistance that he needs, but they also want him to be put behind bars, held criminally responsible for the deaths of their loved ones.

Toms said, “Of course, he’s not sane. Anyone in their right mind wouldn’t do that. We all knew he wasn’t mentally stable just by doing the actions that he did. For God sakes, Jeffery Dahmer, do you think he was right in the head? No, clearly not, but he faced the consequences to his actions.”

Initially, the state’s attorney argued in court that Esquivel was a threat to society. Prior to the plea deal, he was facing multiple life sentences. “I feel like that’s not justice. There’s no justice there,” Toms said.

Frey explained, “(The state’s attorney) told us, ‘This is the law and if you don’t like it, call your state legislature.’ I have been emailing every email I can find on maryland.gov, and I’ve gotten two responses.”

State Senator Paul Corderman and former State Delegate Neil Parrott were both at the scene of the mass shooting after it took place. Corderman took to Facebook to respond to the news of the plea deal. He called it a “terrible injustice.” He also emailed Frey back and told her there was nothing he could do regarding the law that allows the plea deal.

Parrott agreed with Corderman. He said, “(Esquivel) needs to never come out free again. When you kill three people, you don’t get to just walk around. I think it’s a travesty of justice, and I do hope the state prosecutors look at this again and reanalyze it and try to prosecute it like the people deserve and like justice needs to be served.”

Even with the shock still setting in and support from every angle, the families said they feel like victims all over again.

Frey said, “I feel like I don’t count at all. I feel like Mark’s death was for nothing. I don’t feel that we’ve been properly represented at all.” Toms added, “Before, I felt like there was a purpose, you know. I had to be there for this trial, I had to be there to stick up for Josh and be there to make sure he got the justice he deserved, and now it’s kind of like what’s the point?”

The victims’ and the families’ last hope is that their impact statements strike a chord with the judge.

Toms said, “I want to make sure he knows that this isn’t just about him getting better. He ruined people’s lives and I want him to face consequences and understand that.”