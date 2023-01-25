HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — It’s been a long time since the DMV has seen snow. In fact, most parts of the region haven’t had any measurable amounts of snow this entire winter season, according to the DC News Now weather team.

Amid a wintry mix on Wednesday, Hagerstown was in its own winter wonderland. It received roughly 3 inches of snow.

Although that might not seem like cause for celebration, after so much time without a fresh blanket of flakes, it came as a relief — not just for kids anxiously waiting for a reason to pull out their sleds — but also for small businesses that use snow precipitation as a way to earn extra cash during wintertime.

DC News Now spoke to Neatscape Landscaping — which serves the Hagerstown area — about what it means to the bottom line when snow doesn’t come around.