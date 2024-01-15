HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Snow plows are at it again as another snow storm hit Western Maryland Monday.

Jonathan Castillo, owner of Castillo Landscaping, has a privately owned snow plowing business. He says when dealing with back-to-back weather events, preparation is key.

“The checklist is the most important part,” Castillo explained. “Getting the materials ready overnight because the problem is if you don’t salt [and] pre-treat before the storm comes in, there can be a lot of injuries. A lot of people can fall and slip and it’s a huge liability.”

Castillo says he takes at least 24 hours before a storm to also check out his trucks even if they were just used for a previous storm.

“You got to make sure your tires are good because if your tires are no good, you could easily go and rear-end someone,” Castillo said. “It’s very important to make sure before you leave to always check your vehicle so you’re saving and keeping the community safe.”

Since Castillo’s business isn’t funded on a city, county or state level, he pays for most things out of pocket.

“The city guys get paid the same week, I don’t get paid to like 60 to 90 days after the storm,” Castillo said. “This is what hurts me the most is that all the expenses, the salt, the labor, gas hotels, comes out of pocket. I don’t see that investment after three months coming in.”

But Castillo says no matter how many storms come at one time, his team is ready.

“You have a family, I have a family so the most important that I can come home to a plowed driveway and I don’t have to struggle or slip around in the vehicle,” Castillo said.