HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Many students are opting to seek their higher education through their community college. But some are finding an obstacle if they then wish to continue on to a four-year school.

According to the National Student Clearinghouse, of the nearly million students who started in community colleges in 2016, only one in seven went on to earn bachelor’s degrees. The main reason is that credits do not easily transfer, and minority students are disproportionately left behind.

Community colleges and four-year institutions are forming partnerships as a way to bridge the gap.

“I wanted to get the college experience,” said Gapyuvraj Saxena, who is taking classes at Hagerstown Community College. “Just a few credits and just kind of take in the overall campus experience.”

The Clearinghouse also said that rising tuition is a barrier to many community college students hoping to go on to earn a four-year degree.