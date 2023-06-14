HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — The job market post-pandemic has become more attractive for those seeking work.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, if you want a job you should have no trouble finding one.

William Albowicz is a lifeguard at the Potterfield Community Swimming Pool and finds it to be “a great experience, working with others and socializing.”

Albowicz says it will help him when he applies for a college internship or “get an actual job.”

Coworker Reese Sitter says finding her job at Potterfield was a breeze.

“Everyone’s asking for people,” said Sitter.

And she likes the work.

“On breaks, you can go in the pool and it’s fun to just hang out with each other there,” said Sitter.

Meanwhile, Shawn Bland is a sales clerk at an auto parts dealership here and has his own perspective on the summer job market.

“We’re understaffed here,” said Bland. “We don’t have enough people so I can pick up more hours. But it doesn’t seem like a lot of people want to work.”

Bland says the ease of collecting unemployment is a disincentive to work. Many, he says, just aren’t looking for a job.

“If you collect unemployment you just have to attempt to apply for work and you can still collect benefits,” said Bland. “So you can kind of game the system a bit.”