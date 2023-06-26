WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police said a portion of southbound Interstate 81 in Hagerstown was closed after a tanker truck carrying ammonium nitrate overturned Monday morning.

At around 6:15 a.m., state troopers responded to reports of the incident north of Halfway Boulevard in Hagerstown, a location near Valley Mall.

Numerous emergency response assets were deployed to clear the scene and help evacuate businesses within 1,500 feet.

Traffic was routed onto US Route 40 west while I-81 was set to be closed for an extended time.

By 9:38 a.m., businesses that had been evacuated were told that people could return to them. Additionally, the northbound lanes of the interstate had reopened.