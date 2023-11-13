WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — American Education Week is underway and in Washington County, concerns persist about retaining quality teachers and school service personnel.

The pandemic presented challenges with students having to learn remotely. But getting back to that pre-pandemic stability remains daunting, especially for teachers.

“We know the educator pipeline is drying up,” said Carol Mowen, president of the Washington County Teachers Association. “And teachers are just leaving the profession altogether. They are burning out. They are depressed. And student behaviors are challenging.”

Mowen is a strong believer in a partnership between schools and social service agencies to complement the classroom experience. That includes dental care, health services, English as a second language home tutorials, and nutrition programs.

“Hungry kids can’t learn so we can partner with the Maryland Food Bank so our families have the nutrition they need to become great learners,” she said.

Becker said this can help build a foundation for students and with all these goals and objectives for Washington County schools, Mowen maintains that her teachers focus on “college and career readiness at the forefront.”